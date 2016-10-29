Plea to designate spots for cracker sale dismissed

The Madras High Court has observed that government authorities are duty-bound to follow statutory rules that mandate that crackers can be sold only in secluded places to avoid fire accidents.
The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan made the observation while dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking a direction to the authorities to earmark some places in each town in Cuddalore district to sell crackers.
“We are not inclined to entertain the PIL as we find it devoid of any particulars of violation of any law. Other than making reference to the Explosive Act, 1884 and the Rules framed thereunder, the allegation is that the Rules are not strictly followed by officials while issuing licenses to the shops for selling firecrackers.
It is not clear as to how the rules are not being followed. In our view, these aspects are already contained in the Rules and the authorities are naturally duty-bound to follow the Rules,” the Bench said.
