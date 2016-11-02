Plea seeks probe under RPA against by-poll candidates

The Madras High Court on Tuesday adjourned a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold an inquiry under section 10 A (disqualification for failure to lodge account of election expenses) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 against the candidates of AIADMK and DMK for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies where elections were cancelled following seizure of huge money.

The plea moved by T.P. Balasubramaniam also wanted the court to restrain the ECI from receiving nomination forms from the four candidates of AIADMK and DMK in view of their “proven corrupt practices”.

According to the petitioner, the ECI and the Income Tax department conducted inspection and raids at various place across the 234 Assembly constituencies in the State in view of the May 16 Assembly elections. Based on complaints of large-scale corrupt practices adopted by the then candidates of AIADMK (V. Senthil Balaji, and M. Rengasamy) and the DMK (K.C. Palanisamy, and Anjugiam Boopathi), the ECI along with the IT department conducted raid in the houses of Mr. Palanisamy and his son at Chennai and Karur respectively on May 10.

During the raids, the IT department seized Rs. 2 crore and seven FIRs had been registered. The petitioner claimed that the ECI had received a large number of complaints on distribution of money against the four candidates. He pointed out that in various other raids conducted by the IT department in the houses of prominent people living in and around the two constituencies, over Rs. 100 crore was seized.

When the plea came up for hearing before the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan, counsel for the petitioner submitted that he would confine to the plea that it is the bounden duty of the ECI to look into the election expenses made by candidates, even in a case where elections had been cancelled to find out whether the permissible election expenses had been exceeded.

As counsel for the ECI was not available, the Bench posted the plea to November 7 for further hearing.

