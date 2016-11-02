Plea against I-T exemption to charitable trusts closed

Satisfied with the submissions made by the Income Tax Department that appropriate action had been initiated against erring charitable trusts running educational institutions, the Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a PIL petition seeking to revoke income tax exemption accorded to such trusts without passing any orders.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the direction on a petition moved by Jawaharlal Shanmugam.

According to the petitioner, a majority of self-financed educational institutions offering medical and engineering education are classified as charitable organisations, managed by charitable trusts. They misuse the provisions of the Income Tax Act by claiming tax exemption and other benefits.

Many charitable trusts managing professional educational institutions do not reveal all the income earned by them to various regulatory authorities, including the Medical Council of India, and the University Grants Commission, he added.

Pointing out alleged irregularities on the part of the institutions, the petitioner wanted the court to direct the authorities to revoke the income tax exemption provided to such trusts.

The Director General of Income Tax, in his counter affidavit, made it clear that on the aforesaid eventuality arising, the cash was seized and after inquiries if the irregularity was proved, approvals to the institutions are withdrawn resulting in denial of tax exemption.

He further added that other than such actions, there is monitoring by the assessment authority, keeping in mind the observations of the Supreme Court in Queen’s Educational Society Vs CIT case.