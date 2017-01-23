Playing jallikattu by the book

: Participants of jallikattu events should be permitted to embrace bulls by their hump and run along with the animal for 15 metres or 30 seconds or sustain three jumps of the bulls.

This is one of the stipulations mentioned in the Rules of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Ordinance, which was published in the gazette of the State government on Saturday. The Rules have also been notified in the gazette.

The participants should not hold on to the tail or horns using their hands or restrict the movement of the bulls by holding on to the bulls’ legs. Those violating these guidelines “shall be liable” to be debarred from participating further in the event.

The 15-metre area should be “liberally strewn” with coir pith for “cushioning effect” to prevent injury to the bulls or participants.

“Strong double” barricades should separate spectators’ galleries from the bull run area, which refers to the place between the bull embrace area and the collection yard. Once a bull enters the bull run area that should be at least 100 metres long, the participants should not touch it and the bull should be enabled to reach the collection yard without anxiety. The entire activity, starting from the entry of the bull to the arena [where the animal is embraced] up to the entry of the bull to the collection yard should be completed in 60 to 120 seconds.

To prevent any bull from jumping into the spectators’ galleries and causing injury to spectators, the double barricades should be at least eight feet high and this should be ensured by District Collectors. The number of spectators would be fixed by the Public Works Department and the Collectors should see to it that the limit is not exceeded.

Just before the participants enter the arena, they should be subjected to thorough check up by medical teams, which would be constituted by the Collectors. There should be additional medical facilities in place at the venue of the event and the facilities include extra ambulance vehicles, doctors and veterinarians. The Collectors should “strictly ensure” that the bulls are not “physically abused” before they are released into the arena, according to the Rules.