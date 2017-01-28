Chennai

Petrol tanker ship collides with LPG tanker outside Kamarajar port in Ennore

Two ships, one a tanker carrying petrol and lube oil, and the other carrying LPG, collided outside the Kamarajar Port early Saturday morning. Though initially it was believed that there was a resultant oil spill in the sea, a press release from the port clarified that there was no spill.

The incident occurred at 4 a.m. when M.T. Maple carrying LPG was leaving the port and M.T. Dawn Kanchipuram was entering. Both ships were being guided by tugs with pilots when they collided, said sources.

The port clarified that there was no spill or pollution or casualty or injury to any person. Both vessels were anchored safely and the extent of damage was being assessed, said the release. The crude was to be supplied for the bunks of an oil major.

All top officials of the port are closely monitoring the area and the situation is under control, according to port sources. An enquiry has been ordered to find the cause of the accident. All other ship movements are normal, said a press release from the Kamarajar Port.

