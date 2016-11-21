Chennai

Petition alleges mismanagement of river valley project

The Madras High Court has directed the Public Works Department authorities to consider a plea that alleged mismanagement of the Parambikulam Aliyar project, resulting in the selling of water by third parties.

The petitioner sought release of the water for the second zone Ayacuts of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project based on the data to be furnished by the District Revenue Officers of Coimbatore and Tiruppur within stipulated time as fixed by the court. The petitioner, S. Vijayasekaran, who is a beneficiary of water released under Parambikulam Aliyar Project, claimed there was huge shortage of water for irrigation.



