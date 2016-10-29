People with HIV seek better disaster response

With the monsoon approaching, the Positive Women’s Network (PWN), and the Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) sensitised their members on a list of ‘to do’ items in the event of a disaster like last year’s flood.

The organisations also held discussions with the State Planning Commission, seeking a coordinated response to the problems faced by people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHA).

The representatives included PWN founder P. Kousalya and the members of CFAR. During the discussion, the members spoke of the difficulty in accessing drugs during the floods.

Although the government had ensured that during the monsoon, PLHAs would have sufficient supply of medicines to last a couple of months, many had run out of medicines.

Some of them gave more importance to their anti-retroviral therapy (ART) books and medicines than other possessions but were hesitant to access medication from the local health camps fearing stigma.

Set of guidelines

The PLHAs have drawn up an elaborate set of guidelines that they want the government to adopt.

They want the doctors, panchayat, anganwadi and ASHA workers to be sensitised about HIV/AIDS and be aware of the details of how and where to access medicines in case of an emergency.

“It could be announced on TV too. It would help during floods if details of the availability of medicines for ailments such as diabetes, TB, and HIV/AIDS are announced together as this would reduce stigma,” Ms. Kousalya said.

People like S. Bhuvaneshwari and S. Sujatha, who travelled several hours to reach Kilpauk Medical College from their home during the floods, despite living in the city, said hospitals have a database of patients on medication. Non-governmental organisations and health workers should be given the data about patients in their areas seeking medicines from government hospitals, they said. “The Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society says it has the data of all those on ART. In cases of emergencies, such as last year’s floods, it would have helped if the nearby health post had information about the patients in their jurisdiction and drugs had been stocked up,” said Daniel Vinod of CFAR. “We are asking for such actions so that people on ART do not discontinue medication. On our part we have also taught our members to memorise their ART number, the acronyms of their medicines and the phone number of their local counsellor, who they can approach in case of an emergency,” he added.