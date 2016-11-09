People panic, rush to ATMs

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was winding up his remarks on Tuesday evening, people across the State made a beeline for ATM kiosks.

There were crowds at cash deposit machines as customers queued up to deposit Rs. 500 and 1000 currency notes. Petrol pumps, retail outlets and restaurants too, saw a rush as people thronged to hand over their big banknotes in lieu of small cash transactions. Some shops in T. Nagar posted notices saying they will not be accepting the currency notes being withdrawn. Shortly after 10 P.M., police had been deployed at various ATMs throughout Chennai.

A resident of Thoraipakkam said that 20 minutes after the announcement, two ATMs in his locality had run out of cash. “There were crowds outside most of the ATMs in Perungudi and people were withdrawing and depositing money in utter panic,” he said.

Sathiya Kumar, a techie who lives in Purasawalkam, was at the SBI ATM on Greams Road to withdraw cash. He saw the news on television and rushed to the ATM. He said all ATMs in his area were crowded. Kumar had travelled to Greams Road on the assumption that people in the area, being better off than the residents of his locality, will not rush to the ATM. However, all machines on Greams Road were crowded, with people making multiple withdrawals of Rs. 400. Cash deposit machines were affected by the panic in Tiruchi with both machines of the SBI at the Cantonment Main Branch getting filled; people had to return without being able to deposit big banknotes.

At Coimbatore, some retailers refused to accept Rs. 500 note saying they were out of change. For 70-year-old Kumar, the news came as a shock. “I always have some cash with me to meet any medical emergency. I will have to deposit the money now,” he said.

News of the Prime Minister’s announcement trickled in at Krishnagiri town, with queues forming outside ATM kiosks past 9 P.M. To the disappointment of the users, the machines disbursed Rs. 500 currency notes instead of the Rs. 100 notes they were hoping for. The lone ICICI ATM in town downed shutters around 9.15 P.M.