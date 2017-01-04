Pensioner dies waiting to submit life certificate

A senior citizen waiting to submit his life certificate for renewing old age pension at Mylapore taluk office died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
A police officer at the Abhiramapuram police station said that an 80-year-old man, a resident of Mandaveli, had gone with his relative to the Mylapore taluk office to submit the life certificate for getting old age pension.
While waiting, he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest and died.
The relative, who accompanied the senior citizen, rushed him to a private hospital where he was pronounced brought dead, he said. No case has been registered as it was a natural death, the officer added.
