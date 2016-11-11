Patients have a tough time as some hospitals refuse cash

If there is one group of people that has been put to untold convenience by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, it would be patients. Chennai being a healthcare hub in the country, a large number of patients from within the State and outside come here for treatment. Many found themselves stranded after the cash they had brought were not accepted anywhere.

One patient recounted the difficulties of even getting to the hospital. “We were supposed to go only for an injection, but with only a Rs. 500 note in hand, we could not go,” said her husband. “I deposited the cash today, so we will withdraw it on Friday and then go to the hospital,” he said.

While some hospitals in the State continued to accept both Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes at least two hospitals in the city did not accept the demonetised currency.

“This is especially difficult for major procedures which cost a lot of money. There are many patients from out of the city and overseas too. How will they pay?” asked a senior heart surgeon. He however added that procedures have not been stopped. “We have told our patients that we will go ahead,” he said.

Appeal to government

A statement issued by Fortis Healthcare said they were only accepting Rs. 100 and other notes of lesser denominations, along with cards and electronic transfers. However, they have made an urgent representation to the government to exempt private hospitals and patients “in view of the hardship being caused to the large number of patients at such facilities”.

A senior Global Hospitals official said they were not accepting the demonetised notes but were performing emergency and life-saving procedures. The flow of outpatients had dipped a little he said, adding that the hospital was evaluating the situation on a day-to-day basis. Apollo Hospitals said they were accepting both demonetised notes even on Thursday. Another hospital said that they accepted the demonetised notes until Wednesday, but on Thursday they were only taking them for emergency cases and not for others.

‘Public inconvenience’

S. Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai, while welcoming the move to free the nation of corruption, acknowledged that it would lead to public inconvenience initially. He said their chain of hospitals were accepting both notes.

In Tiruchi, some major private hospitals accepted the notes. However, a doctor at one leading hospital said though they were not accepting the currencies, they were allowing patients a few days time to make the payments. But outpatients visiting smaller hospitals and clinics faced problems.

Office-bearers of The Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association said pharmacies accepted Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes so as to not inconvenience patients. The problem was in rendering change, they said. The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists on Thursday thanked the Prime Minister for a notification that allowed all pharmacies to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes (on production of a doctor’s prescription and proof of identity) even though they were no longer legal tender.

Pharmacies were allowed to accept the notes on production of a prescription

and identity proof