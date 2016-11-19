Patient with end-stage lung disease gets new lease of life

In a late-night operation, lungs from a 17-year-old brain dead young woman were brought to the city from Secunderabad for a patient suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (end-stage lung disease).
The recipient, a 56-year-old patient, has been been in Apollo Hospitals for two weeks.
“The patient had deteriorated suddenly in the last week and was on a ventilator,” said Paul Ramesh, senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, who was part of the team that performed the lung transplant.
Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, the hospital received an alert about the availability of the lungs. A team headed by heart surgeon Madan Kumar took a commercial flight to Telangana around 9 p.m. The organ was retrieved around 4 a.m. and by 4.39 a.m., the team was on a chartered flight. The lungs reached Chennai at 6.24 a.m.
The five-hour implantation procedure for the lungs was completed by around noon on Thursday. “The patient is now stable,” said Dr. Ramesh.
Another set of heart and lungs, initially meant to come from a donor in Pune, could not be retrieved due to logistical difficulties, he said.
