Patient commits suicide at GH

A 58-year-old man from Kancheepuram district allegedly committed suicide at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday.

The victim, M. Baksar was admitted to the hospital on Monday with breathing problems. He was reportedly referred from a private hospital.

“A scan revealed that there was a blood clot in his aorta -- a fairly large one. A vascular surgeon saw him, and he was transferred to the vascular department at the multi-specialty block on Tuesday where he was put on medication,” a senior official at the hospital said.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Mr. Baskar reportedly told his wife, who was with him, that he was going to the toilet. When he did not return, his wife and some staff members went to check on him and found him hanging from the window with his lungi.

Police said the victim was a security guard in Thiruporur. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had committed suicide due to depression. Police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem after which it was handed over to his family members.

The State’s health helpline provides counselling services on 104, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044-24640050.