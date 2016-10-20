Panneerselvam chairs hour-long Cabinet meet

For the first time since the AIADMK government was re-elected to power in May this year, Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, who has been allocated the portfolios earlier held by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as an interim measure, presided over an hour-long meeting of the Cabinet at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Besides the members of the Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, Finance Secretary K. Shanmugam, Public Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Secretaries to the Chief Minister and Adviser to the government Sheela Balakrishnan attended the meeting. A picture released by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) showed a portrait of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa prominently displayed on the table in front of Mr. Panneerselvam during the meeting. However, neither the picture nor the video clipping released by DIPR showed the chair usually occupied by the Chief Minister.

Though the DIPR issued several other press releases through the day on various other meetings held by different Ministers on Wednesday, there was no word on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting, which went on for about an hour from 9.30 am.

It is, however, understood that the Cauvery row was among the issues discussed during the meeting, besides the preparatory arrangements ahead of the Northeast monsoon in the State. Some reports suggested that the Cabinet had also discussed the implications of the Madras High Court’s recent ruling banning registration of plots/houses located on unapproved housing layouts in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao allocated the portfolios held by the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to Mr. Panneerselvam following the hospitalisation of the AIADMK general secretary on September 22.

Meanwhile, Information and Tamil Development Minister Kadambur Raju, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja, Adi Dravida Welfare Minister V.M. Rajalakshmi, Animal Husbandry Minister P. Balakrishna Reddy and Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Minister Sevoor S. Ramachandran held meetings with their respective Department officials later in the day to review their functioning.