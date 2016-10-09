Chennai

Panel blames police for custodial death

Seeking justice:Family members of Karthik, who died in custody at a press briefing on Friday.— Photo: G. Sribharath

Seeking justice:Family members of Karthik, who died in custody at a press briefing on Friday.— Photo: G. Sribharath  

Calls for the investigation to be transferred to CBI; seeks solatium for family

A fact-finding committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday blamed personnel attached to four police stations, including Kannagi Nagar Police Station for the death of Karthik alias ‘Meen’ Karthik.

Karthik (24), a resident of Chintadripet died in custody at Kannagi Nagar Police Station on September 21 following which a magisterial enquiry was ordered and two police personnel were placed under suspension.

Considering this as a serious human rights violation, the CPI-M constituted a fact-finding committee comprising its convener R.Velmurugan and two other members — N. Lalitha, advocate and M. Dhamodaran, district secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India.

The committee met all the stakeholders in connection with the issue and drafted a report. The fact-finding committee released the report on Friday.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY