Panel blames police for custodial death

A fact-finding committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday blamed personnel attached to four police stations, including Kannagi Nagar Police Station for the death of Karthik alias ‘Meen’ Karthik.

Karthik (24), a resident of Chintadripet died in custody at Kannagi Nagar Police Station on September 21 following which a magisterial enquiry was ordered and two police personnel were placed under suspension.

Considering this as a serious human rights violation, the CPI-M constituted a fact-finding committee comprising its convener R.Velmurugan and two other members — N. Lalitha, advocate and M. Dhamodaran, district secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India.

The committee met all the stakeholders in connection with the issue and drafted a report. The fact-finding committee released the report on Friday.