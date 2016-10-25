Pachamuthu challenges plea filed by Madhan’s family

: Claiming that Vendhar Movies owner Madhan, who had vanished after collecting money from MBBS aspirants, was in hiding out of his own accord, SRM University chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu on Monday contended that the habeas corpus petition filed by Madhan’s family was not maintainable.

“If a person is missing (other than from police custody), no habeas corpus petition is maintainable. The reason being the detenu is not under any illegal custody,” Pachamuthu’s counsel argued in Madras High Court.

‘Game plan’

He further alleged that the attempt to implead him in the case “is a game plan to deceive persons and to accuse somebody when Madhan is the beneficiary of the deception which is clear from the fact that nobody could part with such huge amounts as alleged, for securing seats in medical college illegally, when selection has to be made by a Consortium Committee duly constituted and no payments apart from the prescribed fee could be collected.”

When the huge amount, for which no receipt has been given by the college nor accounted in the books of the college, the chancellor of the university cannot be made responsible for the illegal transactions made by Madhan.

Call for I-T probe

He called for a probe by the Income-Tax department into the source of money.

Pointing to the affidavit filed in support of the petition, Mr. Pachamuthu said, “Nowhere in the affidavit contains [sic] any allegations against the chancellor who is proposed to be impleaded.” Recording the submissions, a Division Bench of Justices M. Jaichandran and S. Bhaskaran posted the plea to November 29 for further hearing.

