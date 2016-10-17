Pa. Ranjith ventures into production

Releasing two documentaries titled Dr. Shoe Maker and Beware of Castes: Mirchpur , Director Pa. Ranjith marked his foray into production under his banner ‘Neelam Productions’.

The documentaries were released during an event in the city in the presence of several members of the film fraternity, including directors Ram, Pandiraj and Suseendran, editor Lenin and actor John Vijay.

Earlier this month, Mr Ranjith released the trailer of the documentary Beware of Castes: Mirchpur online.

Directed by Jayakumar, it chronicles the caste discrimination and oppression of the people residing in Mirchpur, a village near Hisar in Haryana and the violence they face.

“If you feel sorry for the people we have shown, it means that our purpose has been defeated. Feel angry instead,” said Mr. Ranjith, following a screening of the documentary.

The director has previously, dealt with subjects regarding caste and oppression in his movies.

While his movie Madras , set in north Chennai, explored Dalit politics and the impact of party politics on the youth there, his last release, Rajinikanth starrer Kabali dealt with the oppression of the Tamil community in Malaysia.