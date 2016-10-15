PSBB students win green contest

A solar energy efficient generator and an automatic light system were among the ideas that were put forth by the winning team of students from Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, K.K. Nagar, on how to ‘Green your school’ — a contest organised by the Indian Green Building Council and Confederation of Indian Industries.

The team, comprising Nikhil S. Kaushik of Class VIII and S. Aditya and P. Balasubramanian, both of Class IX, won the first prize from teams from over 300 schools.

Speaking about their study, K. Vasundara, a teacher, said the students had carried out a detailed study of the school campus and buildings to formulate sustainable measures.

"We proposed that a sewage treatment plant could be set up where algae would be used to treat the waste water, making it more environment-friendly and cost effective,” said Nikhil.

The students also drew up a proposal for conserving water in the school through the installation of special switches, which, they said, would save nearly 80 per cent of water currently being used in the school.

Another proposal was an automatic lighting system which would help conserve electricity. Since the ideas were based on the functioning of the school, the students said that they would be implemented there.

“We hope that in the future, more institutions will adopt such steps,” they said.