Chennai

PSBB students win green contest

A solar energy efficient generator and an automatic light system were among the ideas that were put forth by the winning team of students from Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, K.K. Nagar, on how to ‘Green your school’ — a contest organised by the Indian Green Building Council and Confederation of Indian Industries.

The team, comprising Nikhil S. Kaushik of Class VIII and S. Aditya and P. Balasubramanian, both of Class IX, won the first prize from teams from over 300 schools.

Speaking about their study, K. Vasundara, a teacher, said the students had carried out a detailed study of the school campus and buildings to formulate sustainable measures.

"We proposed that a sewage treatment plant could be set up where algae would be used to treat the waste water, making it more environment-friendly and cost effective,” said Nikhil.

The students also drew up a proposal for conserving water in the school through the installation of special switches, which, they said, would save nearly 80 per cent of water currently being used in the school.

Another proposal was an automatic lighting system which would help conserve electricity. Since the ideas were based on the functioning of the school, the students said that they would be implemented there.

“We hope that in the future, more institutions will adopt such steps,” they said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 16, 2020 4:47:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/PSBB-students-win-green-contest/article16071498.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY