PMK seeks CBI probe in missing producer case

: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday demanded a CBI-led probe into the disappearance of film producer Madan of Vendhar Movies. In a statement, he said that the police have failed to trace the producer who has been accused of illegally collecting money from medical college seat aspirants ever since he went missing on May 28. Despite the Madras High Court pulling up the police for not being able to trace him, there has been no breakthrough in the case.
Mr. Ramadoss said that Madan’s family had also raised suspicions over his fate. In this backdrop, the case must be transferred to the CBI to ensure a fair probe, he demanded.
