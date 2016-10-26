PMK calls for transparency on debt management plan

: Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss said on Tuesday that the State government should reveal whether it had any plans to deal with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s (TANGEDCO) debt which would into its books following the State’s acquiescence to join the Central government’s UDAY scheme.
In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that the State government’s existing debt of Rs. 2,52,431 crore would increase by Rs. 65,320 crore when the State joins the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY). This is the 75 per cent of TANGEDCO’s total loss of Rs. 81,782 crore.
While stating that he had no issues with the State joining the scheme, Mr. Ramadoss said that the State government had not stated how it planned to deal with the increased debt. He added that the State government should declare its plan or negotiate with the Central government for relaxation of conditions imposed under the scheme.
