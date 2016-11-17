PMK calls for scrapping of elections

In a formal complaint to Dr. Nasim Zaidi, Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioner of India, Pattali Makkal Katchi’s president G.K. Mani on Wednesday demanded the postponement of elections and the disqualification of the AIADMK and the DMK candidates contesting in elections in three assembly constituencies – Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Thiruparakundram – for distributing money to the voters.

Arguing that the AIADMK and the DMK are once again distributing cash to the voters in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi constituencies before the elections, he said that no action was being taken either by Election Observers or the police to prevent the violation of the model code of conduct.

“Party men of both outfits continue to distribute cash for votes in an envelope to every household without much shame,” wrote G.K. Mani.

Stating that the EC had failed to exercise its powers to stop the distribution of cash for votes, he pointed out that party functionaries of both the AIADMK and the DMK had been caught with huge sums of money in the constituencies.

“Around Rs. 50 crore has been distributed in Thanjavur constituency while Rs. 40 crore has been distributed in Aravakurichi and Thiruparakundram,” he said.

He added that it would be a murder of democracy if the elections were allowed at a time when voters were being bribed so openly.

“I request the EC to use its extraordinary authority to postpone the elections that has been scheduled for the said three constituencies. I also request you to disqualify the candidates of the AIADMK and the DMK in the three constituencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded that Tamil Nadu governor initiate a probe led by a Madras High Court judge in service into the appointments of teachers in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Bharathiar University.

“The entire appointment process must be annulled. The answer sheets, interview-mark sheets and other evidence must be seized and the entire process must be investigated by a Madras High Court judge. A new process must be forumulated by a top level committee comprising eminent educationists,” said Dr. Ramadoss.