PETA welcomes apex court’s decision

Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court, which dismissed a review petition filed by Tamil Nadu government against the ban on jallikattu , animal rights forum — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) — said the ruling once again emphasised that cruelty was inherent in such events and was illegal.

“The Supreme Court has confirmed once again that compassion triumphs over cruelty and that jallikattu has no place in a civilised society,” PETA India Director of Veterinary Affairs Manilal Valliyate was quoted as saying in a statement. “We are relieved that bulls will continue to be spared suffering”. When jallikattu was permitted in the past, hundreds of human participants were injured each year and many of them were killed. Between 2010 and 2014, about 1,100 injuries to humans were reported in the media and 17 people died, it claimed.

PETA along with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) were the respondents in the case. The decision of the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissing the Tamil Nadu government’s review petition challenging the 2014 judgement that struck down the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Jallikatu Act, 2009, attained “complete finality”, the statement added.