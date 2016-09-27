Over 4,700 papers received on day one

On the first day of filing nominations for the upcoming rural and urban local body polls across the State scheduled for October 17 and 19, a total of 4,748 nominations were received for various posts on Monday.

About 4,500 nominations were received for the post of village panchayat ward member, 201 were received for village panchayat president posts, a release from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) stated.

Nominations for panchayat Uuion ward member (31), town panchayat ward member (six), corporation councillor (two) and municipal councillor (one) posts were also received.

The last date for filing nominations is October 3 and they would be scrutinised the following day. The withdrawal of nominations could be made on October 6. All the elected candidates would assume charge on October 24.

The details of the rural and urban local bodies which would go for polls on the first phase of polls on October 17 and the second phase on October 19 could be obtained from the website of the TNSEC -tnsec.tn.nic.in