Opposition parties welcome HC order on civic polls

All political parties, except the AIADMK, on Tuesday welcomed the Madras High Court order quashing the notification for local body polls.

Welcoming the order of Justice N. Kirubakaran staying the local body polls, DMK leader M. Karunanidhi said the court’s decision would pave way for conduct of free and fair elections.

Recalling many questions raised by him earlier about the hurried manner in which the State Election Commission announced polls for the local bodies, Mr. Karunanidhi said Justice Kirubakaran’s order had sought to answer his questions.

“The Election Commission, having delayed the election work, is rushing through the procedures in a hurried manner, thereby causing prejudice to the other contesting parties,” Mr Karunanidhi quoted Justice Kirubakaran as remarking in his judgment.

He also pointed to another observation of the Judge that, “Publication of gazette notification and publication of public notice of the polls are on the very same date. It only proves clear violation of rule 24 of the Tamil Nadu Panchyat (Election Rules).”

“Since the State Election Commission and the State government announced the date for election without giving adequate time for the opposition, they had to select candidates overnight. Now the order has given them time for campaign and election work,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukkarasar, while welcoming the judgment, appealed to the AIADMK government to refrain from taking to matter to a higher court. “The government should accept its mistakes and correct it,” he said.

The Congress was opposed to the fact that Scheduled Tribes do not find adequate representation in local bodies.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar agreed with the judge that the State Election Commission had been hasty in making the election announcement: nominations were accepted a day after the notification was issued. “The AIADMK was ready with a list; other political parties did not get the time,” he said.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss welcomed the Madras High Court verdict.

In a statement, he said that the court has reiterated the PMK's position that the local body elections should be held only after delimitation of constituencies and adequate time should be given to political parties after proper notification of those local bodies reserved for women and SCs/STs.

“With this verdict, the murder of democracy has been stopped. State Election Commission, which has acted in a one-sided manner, has been defeated,” he said, hoping that the government does not go on an appeal.

G. Ramakrishnan, State Secretary of the CPI(M), said that the process had been undemocratic on three counts apart from the reasons listed out by the High Court on Tuesday. “The timing of notification and nomination, the indirect election of Mayors and Chairpersons and not conducting delimitation even after 10 years were all undemocratic,” he said.

The Tamil Maanila Congress said that the State Election Commission should take responsibility for the situation that led to the cancellation of the notification. In a statement by signed president G.K. Vasan, the TMC said that while it was always ready to face an election, parties can do with more preparation time.

R. Mutharasan, State Secretary of the CPI, said that since the court has quashed the notification, the State Election Commission should now begin the process of conducting elections according to the rules. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Jawahirullah also welcomed the ruling.