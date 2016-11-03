One more woman living alone murdered

Just two days after a sexagenarian was murdered in T. Nagar, a 58-year-old woman advocate, who was living alone, was found murdered at her residence in West Mambalam.

Though it was not clear when exactly the murder was committed, the incident came to light only on Wednesday evening. The victim, Lakshmi Sudha, was residing on the first floor of a house at Mutharamman Koil street, Devan Colony, West Mambalam. She was estranged from her husband Prabakaran and was living alone for nearly 30 years. Her son, a software engineer, is living in Bengaluru.

Although she was enrolled in the Madras High Court, she has reportedly stopped practising.

On Wednesday evening, her sister Vidya Arulmani came to visit, but as no one answered the door, she pushed it open and walked in to find Lakshmi Sudha lying in a pool of blood. Stab wounds were seen on the back of her body. Shocked, her sister alerted the Kumaran Nagar police.

The Deputy Police Commissioner, Adyar and the Inspector of Police, Kumaran Nagar rushed to the spot and carried out an investigation. A sniffer dog was also deployed to trace the offenders.

Forensic experts collected samples of blood from the crime scene. The victim’s body was sent for a post-mortem. The police are also investigating whether jewellery or any other valuables were stolen from the house.

The police have also urged senior citizens to call the toll free number at 1253 for assistance in security arrangements.