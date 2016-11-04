One held for piracy

The police on Thursday seized over 30,000 pirated compact discs of recently released Tamil films and also recovered 250 machines used for making them.

A press release from the city police said teams formed to prevent the manufacture and sale of pirated CDs were conducting checks in Kolathur, Red Hills and Burma Bazaar among other places. Following a tip-off, a police team intercepted an autorickshaw driven by S.Vetrichelvan (47) near Thiru. Vi.Ka. Nagar bus depot. Police also raided his home, where they found CDs of films such as Kashmora, Remo, Rekka and Kodi . He was arrested.