On the Marina, the flow continues unabated

: From across the city and neighbouring districts, students and working professionals continued to pour on to the Marina Beach for the sixth consecutive day.

Marching with slogans, staging performances, holding up posters in support of jallikattu and distributing food and water, the protesters refused to budge, demanding a permanent solution.

On Sunday, the beach wore a carnival look with music and dance shows and performance of traditional art forms. The morning began on a slow note, but the crowd started building up around 10 a.m.

A group of students, which had come from Tiruvallur, performed silambattam, not just to show their solidarity with the protests but also to assert their Tamil pride.

V. Visalini, a class XI student who has been learning the art for four years now, said, “This is my way of showing support for this historic movement.” Her teacher K. Parthiban also endorsed her view and said the traditional practices should never be sacrificed.

Some of the students at the protest venue haven’t been to their colleges for a week now. A student from an arts and sciences college in Velachery said they had not gone to college after the Pongal break. “We come here around 10 a.m.; while the girls leave around 5 p.m., the boys spend the night on the beach,” she said, adding that they were also involved in cleaning the trash at the venue.

A group of women law college students said that they had been a part of the protests for the last four days. “We are joining thousands of protesters here who have been asking for a permanent solution to the issue. The ordinance will not do,” one of them said.

Another protester, Fathima Begum, said the protest was an indication that people of the State from various religions would come together for a good cause. “Many of our relatives came here to pray so that there is a permanent solution for jallikattu.”

Other demands

While jallikattu was the predominant theme, other demands like “justice” in the Cauvery water issue and saving the livelihood of the farmers also found resonance.

Around noon, many took a lunch break and some took a nap on the lawns. Several volunteers were seen distributing chilled buttermilk and orange juice.

On one part of the beach, where a lot of protesters had gathered, a young woman was seen explaining the finer points of the law — what the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was, and which sections were important for the protest.

Throughout the day, protesters continued with their slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala.

Even as volunteers continued to help regulate traffic, a truck with a dummy bull zoomed past and water packets were flung to thirsty protesters from across the road.

And, there were many who registered their protest in a novel way like the two men from Madurai who had been sitting blindfolded.

“I am from Sandaiyur in Madurai district and for the last three years we haven’t been able to send our bulls to participate in the sport. We have incurred huge losses because of it,” said T. Thangakumar, who currently works in a private firm in the city.

Sixty-year-old Gandhi Kanagaraj, an actor from Madurai district, too participated in the protest, dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi.

By evening, Marina turned into a picnic spot with families coming in droves with children to be part of the historic movement.

‘Victory for the people’

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, in a statement, commended the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly the youth, for their protest which has not only been peaceful but has also been conducted in a dignified manner, without any hindrance to others. It is a victory for the people’s movement, he said.

(With inputs from

S. Poorvaja and Aditi R.)