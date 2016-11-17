On spiritualism and the everyday world

The Chennai International Centre is organising a discussion between S. Gurumurthy, writer and political and economic commentator, and two scholars of Tibetan Buddhism, Samdong Rinpoche and Tenzin Priyadarshi, on ‘Uncompromising ethics for a compromised word’.
The discussion, which will be held on November 19 at the auditorium of the Madras School of Economics, will focus on the meeting of ‘the everyday world and the world of spiritualism’.
The two Buddhist scholars are in the city for a retreat organised by the Maitrim Poshas Trust.
Samdong Rinpoche, who was ordained in Tibet, is a philosopher, author and scholar of Tibetan Buddhism and a former Prime Minister of the Tibetan government in exile. Under his guidance, the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, has become a centre for conservation of rare books and manuscripts in Tibetan and Sanskrit, and for ongoing research in Buddhist studies.
Tenzin Priyadarshi who is also an ordained monk, is the Founding Director of The Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
