Old airport set to be pulled down

The old Madras airport, where people could casually walk in, see off passengers, and watch aircraft take off and land will soon be pulled down. This demolition will pave the way for the straightening of a taxiway at the airport.
Airport director Deepak Shastri said the old airport and the Madras Flying Club had to be demolished as they planned to straighten the curve of the taxiway, thus improving the efficiency of operations and helping aircraft taxi quickly to the Guindy end of the main runway. “These two buildings are obstructions and hence they have to go. We have completed the safety audit and the work may start soon,” he added.
The move will help aeroplanes save fuel to some extent and taxi quickly, sources said. Though this plan was mooted long ago, it did not take off for long.
This old building may not mean much now but saw a constant stream of activity over the decades. The first flight from Madras took off on February 15, 1911, with the pilot, J. Tyck Bleriot, having to battle unfavourable weather. But the city emerged on the aviation scene when J.R.D. Tata piloted an aircraft in October 1932 from Karachi to Madras via Bombay. Then, from looking for a site for the aerodrome in 1935 to the establishment of a national passenger terminal in April 1985 at a cost of Rs. 16 crore, the old airport was witness to vast changes in the sector.
The first flight from Madras took off on February 15, 1911
and was piloted by
J. Tyck Bleriot
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor