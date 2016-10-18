Officials told to ensure drinking water supply

Drinking water must be adequately chlorinated before distribution through pipelines, and tankers, and field officials must conduct frequent checks of the water quality during the northeast monsoon.

At a review meeting on monsoon preparedness here on Tuesday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P.Velumani instructed the officials of various departments, including Chennai Metrowater and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, about measures to be taken to ensure safe drinking water supply.

The Minister directed sanitary officers to visit every neighbourhood at 6 a.m., to monitor conservancy operations and quality of water supply.

The officials of the Chennai Corporation will screen drinking water sources in each neighbourhood.

Other arrangements

Alternative arrangements to supply drinking water would be taken by the sanitary officers . Residual chlorine levels of drinking water in at least 25 per cent of the samples collected by the Corporation are said to be low in the city.

Moreover, the stormwater drain network and open drains, particularly in suburbs must be dredged and made free of stagnant water.

Following the recent accidents involving tankers, the Minister said tankers must be equipped with devices to control speed and must be instructed to ply on a speed of 30-40 km ph during supply hours across the city.

Mr. Velumani insisted that all tankers must carry the contact numbers to register complaints about speeding vehicles. Officials must conduct frequent check of the lorries supplying water and driving experience of the drivers before plying on the trips, he said.

Minister S.P.Velumani directs sanitary officers to monitor conservancy works in every neighbourhood