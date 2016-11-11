Of serpentine queues, counters and angry tourists

People formed serpentine queues outside the Reserve Bank of India, Chennai, to exchange currency notes as early as 7.30 a.m. on Thursday. Many post offices too had extended working hours to disburse currency of lower denominations to customers.

The RBI operated eight counters at its premises on Rajaji Salai and the staff members filled the requisition form for the customers.

While the actual transactions took only few minutes, people complained that it was the wait outside the RBI and the security check that took longer.

R.S. Manivannan, a resident of Mylapore, said “I came around 8 a.m. and queue had already formed. It took me three hours to exchange notes. I needed cash urgently as we have a wedding.”

Some people were disappointed that the counters disbursed only currency notes in denominations of Rs. 10, Rs. 20 and Rs. 2,000. S. Syed of Parrys Corner said the security check took close to half an hour.

Earlier, RBI’s Regional Director, Chennai, J.Sadakkadulla said people need not panic and approach agents or pay more to exchange notes.

Confusion prevailed at noon when foreign tourists complained of negligence and how it was difficult for them to travel. They wanted special counters at their embassies.

Following complaints, the RBI allowed separate queues for senior citizens, women and physically disabled persons by noon. Foreign tourists were allowed to exchange currency on producing their passport.

At the Anna Road head post office alone, nearly 1,400 people exchanged currency notes and over 100 people opened saving bank accounts. Abdul Rasheed, a pensioner, said the crowd was lesser at post offices and he was able to withdraw his pension without much hassle. Postal ATMs may not work on Friday too.