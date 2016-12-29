Of health, wealth and disasters

The impact of Cyclone Vardah on the city and its suburbs was heightened by the after-effects of demonetisation. Over two weeks after the natural disaster, residents continue to struggle.

When S. Rajendran, a resident of Pattabhiram, was recently told that his daughter was ready to be discharged from a hospital in Anna Nagar, his happiness was tempered by a rising sense of desperation as he ran from pillar to post hunting for cash. He had to pay ₹23,000 to the hospital.

“My friends and family were funding her treatment. I had cash in the bank. But I could not swipe my card at the hospital as there was no network or connectivity. I had old notes at home but the hospital refused to accept them,” said Mr. Rajendran, adding that he usually did all his financial transactions online.

“The hospital’s cashier said he would take a personal risk and agreed to take a cheque. Later, I could not find a cab to take my daughter home. An autorickshaw driver came to my rescue and I paid him with invalid notes,” he said.

Several patients requiring emergency medical help have been facing difficulties. Last week, K. Dinesh who suffered a varicose vein burst, was advised an immediate scan by his doctor. But he could get it done only after five hours because he did not have the cash and the scan centre’s Point of Sales machines were not functional.

“I called a friend, who in turn called his colleague, who in turn borrowed money from a neighbour. The was no network and I had no choice as even the ATMs I visited did not have cash,” Mr. Dinesh said.

A resident of Madipakkam also recalled an experience where he had to pay his hospital bill with a wad of ₹100 notes which he had struggled to procure. “Sometimes, with doctors we know well, we pay ₹2,000 and they retain the balance for the next consultation,” the resident said.

While for many, the past couple of weeks were a disruption to their daily life, for people such as Mr. Rajendran, more is at stake. “I provide connectivity for Railnet broadband for which the recharge is done only online. I have lost almost half my customers because of demonetisation,” he rued.