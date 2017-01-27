Nursing student relives her life-saving moment

Meet 22-year old nursing student W. Durgadevi of Peranampet in Vellore district, the recipient of the prestigious Anna Medal for Gallantry, 2017, presented by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at an impressive Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday.

The award was in appreciation of her “timely, brave and noble act” of rescuing her classmate from drowning, as a wooden make-shift bridge over Cooum river connecting the Island Grounds in Chennai gave away in the early hours of June 5 last year.

“We were casually standing on the bridge, and suddenly, the wooden surface under our feet was going down. It was dark and we heard screams everywhere. That was when I saw my classmate G. Nandhini drowning and crying for help and I rescued her,” recalls Ms. Durgadevi.

But does Ms. Durgadevi know swimming? “No!,” she chuckles. “I don’t know how to swim but I saw many were trying to step over Nandhini and find their way to safety. I don’t know how and why, but I wanted to save her, who was crying for help,” she recalls.

Both of them were classmates doing B.Sc. Nursing at a college here and were at the Island Grounds on that day to take part in a marathon, which was organised to create awareness for breast cancer.

While her former classmate is now working as a nurse in a private hospital, Ms. Durgadevi is pursuing Post Basic Diploma in Critical Care Nursing as well as working part-time as a nurse.

“My father is my role model. I’m quite happy that he is proud of my endeavour and this award,” she says with a smile. She has four siblings, including an elder sister. Her mother is a home-maker in her native Peranampet.

The aspiring nurse says though she is proud of this award, it would in no way alter her course towards her primary goal of becoming the best nurse, who would always be available for help and care.