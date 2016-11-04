Now, special marshals will ensure smooth traffic flow

The city police have introduced special marshals to monitor traffic and pass on information to traffic control room so that the jams can be cleared expeditiously.

As the city is witnessing more number of personal vehicles, with approximately 5,000 vehicles being added daily, blocks have become a regular phenomenon on arterial roads.

To ease traffic flow, the police have deployed special traffic marshals.

Police commissioner S. George said, “We have deployed a team of 30 special traffic marshals, who will go around the city to monitor real-time traffic. As and when they find a traffic block, they will immediately report to the control room and steps will be taken to ease traffic immediately.”

Like beat officers

A senior officer said, “Earlier, there was no real-time monitoring systems. Now, these traffic marshals, like the beat officers for law and order, will roam around irrespective of their jurisdiction to regulate real-time traffic.”

“If there is a block anywhere, they will directly report to the control room, which senior officers, including the Commissioner, will regularly monitor. Instructions will be issued to the officers in the local jurisdiction to regulate the traffic,” he added.

The Commissioner also said intelligence officers has been deployed to gather inputs on the reasons for traffic snarls.

A team of 30 special traffic marshals will go around the city to regulate traffic and ease bottlenecks