Now, hope trickles for Veeraraghavan Lake

There is a ray of hope for Veeraraghavan Lake, one of the most contaminated waterbodies around Tambaram, with a host of agencies taking up the responsibility to clean it. The clean up has begun in earnest and is being executed jointly by the Tiruneermalai Town Panchayat, Pallavaram Municipality and Water Resources Department.

Workers have started cleaning up several inlet channels — which were hitherto choked with litter — and removing water hyacinths.

The local people said the works were being carried out after a gap of four years after the Tiruneermalai town panchayat proposed to carry out some basic improvement work in the lake in 2012. The lake is currently spread over 25 acres and is under the maintenance of the St. Thomas Mount panchayat union.

Recently, special officer in charge for flood mitigation work K. Rajaraman and Kancheepuram District Collector R. Gajalakshmi, who visited places such as Pallavaram and Tiruneermalai, ordered the cleaning of inlet channels and the drains which would take surplus water to the nearest water body.

After the inspection, work has been speeded up, said residents..