Now, get postcards and stamps at your doorstep

Now, customers don’t have to travel to post offices to buy stamps or postcards. The postman would instead deliver it at their houses.

The latest initiative of the Postal Department has postmen who are out to deliver mails also to sell postal stationery. Postmen will carry postage stamp, revenue stamps, envelopes, postcards and inland letters to be sold to the residents. This is a pilot project launched in the Chennai city region.

The postmen will also collect registered post and speed post from the residents.

Customers can also affix stamps and hand over the mails to them instead of visiting the post office or searching for a postbox.

The postmen will carry a rate chart with them and will issue receipt for the speed posts and registered articles either on the same day or next day. The initiative will be particularly useful to commercial establishments and residents in suburban areas, an official said.

There are over 1,000 postmen in the city. Each will carry Rs. 350 worth postal stationery whenever they step out for delivery. Nearly 50 per cent of the stationery are sold everyday, the official added.

Welcoming the move, residents said it would help senior citizens save the trips to post offices. Consumer activist, T. Sadagopan, meanwhile, suggested that the postmen also carry identity cards.