Now, child care homes can be registered online

The Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme will be launching an online portal to make registration of child care homes in the State easier.

The idea is to facilitate registration of maximum homes functioning across the State, said a senior official.

As per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, a children’s home must be registered within six months of the enactment of the Act, regardless of whether it is receiving grants from the Central government or the State.

During registration, the directors of the homes need to produce mandatory documents, such as building licence, fire and safety and sanitary certificates, amongst others. “Once they begin registration on this portal, we will be able to track their delay in obtaining any of these certificates and shall assist them accordingly,” said another official.

As of May this year, 485 unregistered homes were shut down by the Department of Social Defence.

The officials are also working on launching a biometric software in government observation homes to monitor juveniles effectively. “This software will have all their details such as when they enter, leave etc.,” the official said.