Now, bank staff battle stench of old notes

Earlier this week, as the public flocked to the banks after the demonetisation announcement, cashiers and other bank employees were battling a problem of a different kind.

As notes poured in from people who wanted to deposit it into their accounts as well as exchange it, the stench of old notes was becoming unbearable, many employees said.

The chief manager of a bank at a large branch in Mandaveli said that the stench from old and soiled notes got so unbearable that he had bought masks for the cashiers and other employees who had handled notes over the weekend when banks were kept open.

“The crowds have come down in comparison now so we no longer wear the masks. But the cashiers are placing the cash counting machines at a distance from their seats. Many people are bringing in notes that have obviously not been stored in a clean or dry place, which is why many of us are battling the stench,” he said.

Long queues at ATMs and large crowds at post offices continue.

At the Mylapore post office, while nearly 890 forms had been issued on Wednesday to the public, there was a jump on Thursday with over 1,200 forms being issued.

Mohan Babu, the manager of a bank, however, said that while the bank he was employed at wasn’t facing much of a problem due to soiled notes, having to check for fake notes was resulting in a longer waiting time for people .

“We have been instructed to check every Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 note that comes in to spot counterfiet currencey. When people bring in more than 10 notes, this takes time and keeps people in the queue waiting,” he said.

