Notification for TET soon following SC judgment

: In the light of Wednesday’s Supreme Court judgment, which upheld a State Government Order providing five per cent relaxation in the passing marks for aspiring school teachers belonging to the reserved categories in the mandatory Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), Tamil Nadu is expected to issue the notification for conducting the exam soon. “The TET could not be held for a long time, since the issue was in the court. Now that the issue is legally cleared, the notification for TET would be issued soon,” School Education Minister R. Pandiarajan told reporters on the sidelines of a function here on Thursday.

A Division Bench of the SC in its judgment over a batch of pleas said granting relaxation to SC/ST, OBC, physically handicapped and de-notified communities was in furtherance of the Constitutional obligation of the State to the under-privileged and aimed at creating a level-playing field.

On the State government’s powers to grant such relaxation, the Bench said it was a matter of State policy to frame and prescribe selection norms with regard to services and posts connected with the affairs of the State.

“It is well-settled that courts cannot interfere with the policy decisions of the State, especially when the policy decision is taken in public interest to further the advancement of (those belonging to) reserved categories,” the Bench comprising Justices Shiva Kirti Singh and R. Banumathi said.

