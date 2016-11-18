Notes exchange: EC warns against ‘ink’ on wrong finger

: Two days before three Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu (and one in Puducherry) go to the polls, the Election Commission (EC) has made it clear that even by accident, if voters get their left index finger marked with indelible ink at the banks, they would not be able to vote on November 19.

As per the provisions of Rule 49K of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the left forefinger of an elector is required to be marked with indelible ink at the polling stations before he/she is allowed to vote.

“The banks are applying ink only on right hand.

The electors of Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies are requested to take precaution that even by mistake the indelible ink is not applied on the left index finger while exchanging currency,” Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a total of 125 complaints were received over alleged distribution of money in the three Assembly constituencies and 39 FIRs have been registered; 27 persons have been arrested so far. Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram have 39, 14 and 28 candidates in the fray respectively and 1,482, 1,807 and 1,745 polling personnel would be involved in the election process in these constituencies.