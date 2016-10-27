Nominations sought for awards

The Tanker Foundation has invited nominations for its annual award for the most outstanding medical doctor and researcher in the country.
The award, conferred to a candidate who has served the underprivileged, includes Rs. 1 lakh, a citation and a gold medal.
The foundation has also invited applications for the most outstanding young researcher in Nephrology in India for the K.V. George Kottukulam Memorial Tanker Foundation Young Investigator Award 2017.
The award includes Rs. 2 lakh, citation and a gold medal.
The last date for submission of nominations for both the awards is December 15.
For further details, call 044-28341635, 43090998 or e-mailtankerawards@gmail.com.
The awards will be presented on January 25, 2017 at the ‘TANKER's awards nite’ in Chennai.
