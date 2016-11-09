Nominations invited

The 15th edition of the CavinKare Ability Awards has invited nominations from amazing and awe-inspiring achievers with disabilities.

The awards come in two categories: CAVINKARE ABILITY Award for Eminence and the CAVINKARE ABILITY Mastery Awards. Each person can be nominated for one category.

The last date for sending nominations is November 15. Any Indian national with disability (as per the Persons with Disabilities Act, 1995) who has done exceptional work in his/her chosen field is eligible to apply. For more information, log on tocavinkare.comorabilityfoundation.orgor call +91 8939675544.