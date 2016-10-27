No strike by ambulance workers, says govt.

The State government has sought to ease apprehensions about a possible strike by workers of the 108 ambulance service on the day of Deepavali, as it informed the Madras High Court on Wednesday that talks were ongoing and that there would be no strike.

The government made the submission on a PIL moved by S. Patrick based on newspaper reports that the 108 ambulance service might be stalled during Deepavali in view of a proposed strike by the Ambulance Workers Union.

The petitioner added that the strike would have serious ramifications as instances of fire are quite common during the festival.

Recording the submission, the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan disposed of the PIL which sought a direction to the ambulance staff not to resort to any form of strike during Deepavali.