No regulatory body to stem quackery

A post on a social media site about quackery exposed the helplessness of doctors to curb the menace.

The post describes an incident where a patient was prescribed medicines for a serious psychiatric condition. The author of the post, a psychiatrist, rues how a client of hers gave up allopathic medications leading to deterioration in the condition of the patient.





Last month, following the death of a few children from Tiruvallur district, the district and State health officials unearthed dozens of quacks and cases were filed against them. But there is no effective way to prevent them from returning to quackery, however.

C V Bhirmanandham, Vice President of Medical Council of India, explained that it is the duty of patients or their family to ensure that they are seeking treatment from registered practitioners. “If a person goes to a faith healer who can prevent them?” he asks.





