Niram Thiram festival to be held at Kalakshetra from October 31

The Kalakshetra Foundation is organising ‘Niram Thiram - 2016’, an interactive festival of puppetry and performing arts, from October 31 to November 3. The festival, to be held at the Craft Education and Research Centre of Kalakshetra in Thiruvanmiyur, would have performances lined up in the evenings. Entry is free.

On Monday (October 31), Dakshinamoorthy and party would perform ‘Therukoothu’ for an hour-and-a-half from 6 p.m. The next day, Vinod Bhat would present a traditional Rajasthani puppet show, followed by Ratnamala Nori’s modern puppetry on November 2.

On the last day of Niram Thiram, Sivananda Hegde would perform Yakshagana from 6 p.m.. Workshops would be held on November 1 and 2 between 10 a.m. and noon for school and college students and for the public between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The fee for each workshop is Rs. 400. For more details, call 044-2452 4057 / 2452 0836.

