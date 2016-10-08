Nine-year-old girl falls from fourth floor of school, dies

In a freak accident, a nine-year-old girl fell from the fourth floor of her school and died later in the hospital.

The shocking incident occurred at the SRM Nightingale Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Thambiah Road in West Mambalam.

Logamithra, the victim, was a Standard IV student at the school. Her classroom was on the third floor of the school and she had sought permission from her class teacher to go to the toilet.

It is not known exactly how she fell from the fourth floor, but she was reportedly entangled in the branches of some trees before she fell to the ground.

The girl was taken to the SRM Institutes for Medical Science, Vadapalani, in the afternoon.

The girl’s father Ilango is a betel leaves vendor and her mother Silambarasi is working in a private company in Porur. The couple has one more child.

The school was founded in 1968 and taken over by the SRM management later.

“We don’t know why she went to the fourth floor when there is a toilet on the third floor where her classroom is located. There is no proper explanation from the management on the cause of death,” said Prithiviraj, the child’s uncle.