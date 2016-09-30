Nine held for producing fake visa documents

Nine persons have been arrested since last week for allegedly producing fake documents at the U.S. Consulate, Chennai, to obtain visas.

The police rounded up the suspects following a complaint given by Assistant Regional Security Officer Mark Chang in the office of the U.S. Consul General, Chennai. After detecting the forgery, the officer handed over eight suspects to the City Crime Branch (CCB) police.

Another key suspect was arrested on Wednesday. All of them were remanded to judicial custody, The Investigating Officer of CCB, B. Mary Rani told The Hindu , “The eight suspects tried to get visas by producing fake documents. Our investigation revealed that they attempted to go the U.S. under the guise of attending a conference on catering and hotel management in Orlando but intended to stay there illegally. We are pursuing one more suspect in the case.”

The suspects had requested a group appointment at the visa processing centre earlier. When they came for the interview, the staff found that all their documents were fake. According to the police, the main suspect, A. Sridevi (32), an MBA graduate, was running a consultancy firm under the name of International Intelligence Education Consultancy in Anna Nagar. Sridevi, in connivance with two others, prepared fake documents after collecting amounts ranging from Rs. 80,000 to Rs.2 lakh.

All the suspects were booked under Sections 465 (Punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 420(Cheating), and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the investigating officer, among the suspects, a Class XII drop-out allegedly produced documents that testified that he was a graduate in catering and hotel management. Another person produced a similar certificate although he had completed a B.E.. The others produced fake experience certificates from Tiruvannamalai hotels.

Parthasarathy (42) of Jameen Pallavaram was arrested on Wednesday by the CCB on charges of forging education certificates while one more suspect Hemanth is still at large.