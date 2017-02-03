Night patrolling gains ground

The Lakshmi Nagar Makkal Nala Mandram (LNMNM), Nanganallur, has installed 39 cameras across the locality. Residents of this locality are however supplementing this technology-driven initiative with night patrolling

For more than 25 years, residents of Lakshmi Nagar, under the auspices of LNMNM, have been going on patrolling every night, between 10 p.m. and 4.30 a.m.. They have the support of the police in this initiative.

“We have introduced a bio-metric attendance system for the team going on night patrolling, at the beat points. The police personnel are also covered by this system. Residents go on rounds covering 22 streets,” says S. Narayanan, secretary, LNMNM.

“ For more than two years now, there has been a good response from residents for night patrolling. There has been a considerable increase in people volunteering for the patrolling initiative.”

‘Dip in number of crimes’

Nanganallur Eastern Sector Residents’ Welfare Association (NESRWA) is another group that combines CCTV surveillance with night patrolling. Twenty cameras have been installed across the locality.

“After the installation of cameras, there is a dip in the number of crimes. Moreover, we have an active night-patrolling team, which includes residents and police personnel. We have a log book that presents details of rounds undertaken by police personnel and residents. Apart from this, we have instructed shopkeepers and ironwallahs in the Sector to keep an eye on strangers moving around the locality in a suspicious manner,” says B. Sridhar, secretary, NESRWA.

New initiative

Since last week, KK Nagar Seventh Sector Residents’ Welfare Association has been carrying out night patrolling.

“Thrice a week, members of the Association go down all the streets of the colony from 11.30 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.,” says K.S. Rajan, the Association secretary.