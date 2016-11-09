New lease of life awaits rescued circus animals

Dogs rescued from a travelling circus in Thirupporur on Friday have been put up for adoption.

Animal activists and the police had recieved a tip-off about animals being treated badly at a travelling circus, which was stationed in Thirupporur on Friday.

“Goats, dogs and horses, which were a part of the circus, were being constantly whipped and made to perform stunts endangering their lives, which we recorded on video,” said Antony Rubin, Honorary member of the Animal Welfare Board of India, who was a part of the team which rescued the animals.

“The dogs and goats were made to climb on stools and ladders as well as perform stunts which involved them jumping over a height of more than 10 feet into a net kept below. They were constantly whipped as well,” he said.

Kept in rescue shelter

A Great Dane, a mongrel and two goats were rescued and the goats were handed over to the People For Animals, where they have been kept in their rescue shelter.

The team which was involved in the rescue had also spotted horses and camels which were being ill-treated when they visited the circus a few days before carrying out the rescue but said that the animals had been shifted by the circus owners elsewhere as they had anticipated action to be taken against them.

No papers produced

The team which carried out the rescue further said that the persons running the circus did not have any permits or registration papers for the animals that were part of the programmes.

Under the Performing Animals Rules 2001 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, animals used in circuses need to be registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India and owners must have documents for the same.

“Both the dogs are over a year old and we hope that people in the city come forward to adopt them and give them a new lease of life,” Mr. Anthony said.

“Goats, dogs and horses, which were a part of the circus, were whipped”