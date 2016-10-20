New hospice for cancer patients

Jeevodaya Hospice for cancer patients has opened a new facility, the Jeevodaya Day Care Clinic at 64/1, Gangadeswarar Koil Street, 1st Lane, Purasawalkam, a press release said.
The clinic was inaugurated on October 11, on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day. Here, cancer patients will have easy access to palliative care services on an outpatient basis. The clinic is an extension of the 50-bed facility of Jeevodaya in Manali.
Free medication for pain relief to cancer patients, counselling for patients and their families and spiritual and bereavement support will be offered. Jeevodaya is also in need of volunteers, willing to spare time to help cancer patients, the press release said. For details, contact 9840920737.
