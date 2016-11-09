Need to spread awareness on missing children: Forum

Members of Citizen’s Platform, a collective of non-governmental organisations from the city, submitted a petition to Commissioner of Police S. George on Monday highlighting issues with regard to children going missing in the State and stated that more awareness needed to be generated on the same.

“In March this year, we had lodged a complaint with the police after two street children had gone missing and had also approached the High Court with a habeas corpus petition to trace them. The Citizens Platform wanted to bring this to the notice of the Commissioner and have also informed him that we would be interested in partnering with the government to raise awareness about the need for safety,” said S. Krishna Kumar, President of the Youth ExNoRa.

M.B. Nirmal, president of the Citizen’s Platform, met the Commissioner and handed over the petition.

The office bearers including Latha Rajinikanth, Chairperson of the Citizen’s Platform, later held discussions on the issue.

Mr. Krishnakumar further said that ExNoRa was launching a helpline number — 99416 63000 — for the cause, using which people who can register cases and seek help if children from their families have gone missing. “As a part of the awareness programmes planned, we hope to tie up with residents welfare associations, educational institutions as well as service organisations about the same,” he added.

‘We hope to tie up with residents

welfare associations and educational institutions’